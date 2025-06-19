Analysts Set Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $80.60

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Champion Homes Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SKY stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Champion Homes has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Homes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Champion Homes by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Champion Homes by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

