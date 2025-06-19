Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Target Price at $13.13

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $329.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares during the period. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,005 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.