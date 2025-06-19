Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $36.29

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

