Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACLX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 211.46%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $96,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $371,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arcellx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

