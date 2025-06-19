ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

SPRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 11.00. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,543.30. The trade was a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent L. Saunders sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,971 shares of company stock worth $4,481,888. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

