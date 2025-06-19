Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $287,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,482. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,954 shares of company stock worth $2,108,525 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

