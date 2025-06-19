Arun Kumar Sarwal Acquires 4,957 Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Stock

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) insider Arun Kumar Sarwal purchased 4,957 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £15,118.85 ($20,288.31).

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

DIG stock opened at GBX 301 ($4.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.17. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of £403.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.