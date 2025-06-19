Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,125 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $99.21 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research cut State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.54.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

