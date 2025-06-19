Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $206.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.