ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee Sells 50,000 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,190,000 after acquiring an additional 817,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,061,000 after buying an additional 2,020,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,432,000 after buying an additional 3,446,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,368,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,328,000 after buying an additional 3,058,628 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

