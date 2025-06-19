Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – June 16th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Carvana are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, selling or servicing motor vehicles and related components. This category includes equity in automakers (e.g., Ford, Toyota, Tesla), parts suppliers, and dealership networks. Investors buy automotive stocks to gain exposure to the performance and trends of the global auto industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.44. 43,164,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,616,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.88. Tesla has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 97,741,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,689,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,676,811. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.96. 2,517,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,854. Carvana has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 186.56 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.91 and its 200-day moving average is $240.85.

