BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of BCE opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.46%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

