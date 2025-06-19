Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 157,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $54,167,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $2,723,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

