Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

Shopify, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Blackstone, BWX Technologies, and Rio Tinto Group are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the transport of goods by sea, including container lines, bulk carriers, tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight-rate fluctuations and factors like fuel costs and fleet capacity. Investors often track shipping indices (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index) to gauge sector health and spot market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 3,926,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,322,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 6,930,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,805. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. 3,536,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

BWXT stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.06. 1,345,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,264. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 2,327,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,091. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

