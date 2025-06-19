Best Value Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Get alerts:

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Circle Internet Group, and Reddit are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade at a discount to their intrinsic worth, as measured by metrics like the price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend-yield ratios. Investors in value stocks expect the market to eventually recognize the company’s true value and push its share price higher. These firms often have stable profits or dividends but slower growth prospects compared with “growth” stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,331,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,728,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.67. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $175.38.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. 25,728,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,366,914. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $165.60.

Reddit (RDDT)

Shares of NYSE:RDDT traded up $6.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.67. 20,719,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,637. Reddit has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99.

