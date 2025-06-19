BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.3%
BHP opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
