BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

