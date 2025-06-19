Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 48846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BHVN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biohaven Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biohaven
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.