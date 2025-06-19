Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Director Sells C$3,638,204.22 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Director Eric Martel sold 34,678 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$3,638,204.22.
Eric Martel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Eric Martel sold 14,200 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.99, for a total value of C$1,476,706.28.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
BBD.B opened at C$106.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.06. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$71.79 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
