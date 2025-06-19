Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Director Sells C$3,638,204.22 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Director Eric Martel sold 34,678 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$3,638,204.22.

Eric Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Eric Martel sold 14,200 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.99, for a total value of C$1,476,706.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B opened at C$106.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.06. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$71.79 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

