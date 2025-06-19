Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.65 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.17.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

