Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

