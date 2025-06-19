Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 113.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.