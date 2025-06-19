Brighton Jones LLC Buys 138 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

