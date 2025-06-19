Brighton Jones LLC Buys 252 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,010,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,370,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,769,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.