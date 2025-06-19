Brighton Jones LLC Buys 567 Shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

