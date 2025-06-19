Brighton Jones LLC Buys 86 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $232,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $220.42 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

