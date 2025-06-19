Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.