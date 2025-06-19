Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 12,092 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,617 shares of company stock worth $3,113,982 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

