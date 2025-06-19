Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $555.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.78 and its 200 day moving average is $558.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.