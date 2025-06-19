Brighton Jones LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,404,501.40. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,039 shares of company stock worth $535,259. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 74.84%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
