Brighton Jones LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,064,000 after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Trimble by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,427,000 after acquiring an additional 138,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

