Brighton Jones LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $398.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

