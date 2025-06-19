Brighton Jones LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 168,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $43.07.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

