Brighton Jones LLC Invests $224,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 23.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

