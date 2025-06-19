Brighton Jones LLC Invests $250,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $281.16 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.49 and a 52 week high of $288.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.91. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

