Brighton Jones LLC Invests $275,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after buying an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
