Brighton Jones LLC Invests $283,000 in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,361,154.86. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,789,321 shares of company stock worth $490,045,042. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.