Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after buying an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,538,000 after buying an additional 511,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,618,000 after buying an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,614,000 after buying an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

IPG stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

