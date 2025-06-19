Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8,671.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

