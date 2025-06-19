Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First American Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.2%

FAF stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 143.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

