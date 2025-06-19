Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

