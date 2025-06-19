Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.