Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 475 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

