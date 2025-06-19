Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 76.45% and a negative net margin of 8,308.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

