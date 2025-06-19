Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $62.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

