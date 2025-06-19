Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,458,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 184,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,137,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

