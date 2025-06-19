Brighton Jones LLC Sells 53,593 Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,593 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Connectm Technology Solutions worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Up 10.2%

NASDAQ CNTM opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Connectm Technology Solutions Profile

Connectm Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 68,301.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

