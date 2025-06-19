Brighton Jones LLC Sells 840 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,603,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 299,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.