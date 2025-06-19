Brighton Jones LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.58. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,988.20. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,523 shares of company stock worth $77,393,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.