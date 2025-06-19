Brighton Jones LLC Takes $211,000 Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 204,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.