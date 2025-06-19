Brighton Jones LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

